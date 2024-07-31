Vote to name Wakefield's new country park at Welbeck as final four revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shortlist of names for the new country park at Welbeck have been revealed and now it’s time for you to vote.

Wakefield residents were asked to help name the new park, suggeting names that reflect the heritage in the area.

Over time the new country park will open up 200 hectares of derelict land for the public to enjoy at the former Welbeck landfill site near Normanton and Kirkthorpe.

The site was a quarry until 1998, when it became a landfill site.

Coun Jack Hemingway at Welbeck.

Restoration works have been taking place an some land is already back in the hands of the council.

Part of the site forms the Southern Washlands Nature Reserve, a Local Wildlife Site. The park will grow over a number of years as the company restore and release new sections.

A survey in autumn 2023 asked residents what they would like to see from the site. Popular responses included natural woodlands and grasslands, walking trails and attractive landscapes and views.

The park will help the council reach its net zero goals with wildlife habitats, tree planting areas and walking and cycling routes.

The final four names to chose from are:

Half Moon Country Park

Named after Half Moon Lake near Kirkthorpe, which will be accessible from the new country park.

Newlands Country Park

The new country park will occupy an area historically known as Newlands Park and the Newlands Estate. The estate was established in the 13th century by King John, and Newland Hall was built in the 1700s. Once an ancient township, the population of this area has dwindled since the late 1800s, becoming completely deserted by the 21st century.

Normanton Wolds Country Park

Celebrating the town of Normanton where this country park will be situated, and the rolling hills of the reclaimed green space.

St John’s Country Park

The site of the new country park was formerly a mine known as St John’s Colliery, which closed in 1973. It opened over 100 years earlier in 1870.