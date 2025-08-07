Vue at Xscape Castleford: Date announced for opening of new ultimate big screen experience
Castleford will be only the second Vue in the UK to bring the brand-new large format experience, EPIC by Vue, to its customers.
Offering breath-taking colour and mind-blowing sound on the biggest and best screen in the venue, EPIC will feature new HDR By Barco 4k laser projection and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio experience.
Opening on August 28, Film fans will be able to enjoy a selection of films on the innovative new screen, including the likes of Caught Stealing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a special 50th anniversary screening of the original summer blockbuster, Jaws.
Alongside EPIC, Vue Castleford will have 13 other screens, each featuring Vue’s luxury VIP seating.
The venue will also boast Vue’s new retail concept, Vue Your Way, allowing customers to scan their ticket before moving freely around the food and drink area to build their big screen snacks how they wish, before paying at the self-checkout.
Narinder Shergill, General Manager of Vue UK & Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the next generation of the big screen experience to Castleford.
"From the innovative Vue Your Way concept providing a seamless beginning when purchasing snacks, to the breathtaking screen and sound in EPIC by Vue, and the comfortable VIP seats throughout the site, we’ve considered every detail when it comes to providing the ultimate experience for our customers here.”
Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “As one of Yorkshire’s leading destinations for leisure and entertainment, we’re committed to delivering unforgettable days out – from high-energy activities and family-friendly dining, to, very soon, a first-class cinema experience that brings the big screen magic back to Castleford.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Vue to the Xscape family, and we know how much their arrival means to our local community.
"Whether it's watching the latest Hollywood blockbusters or the best of British film, we can’t wait for our visitors to experience Vue’s state-of-the-art, ultra-comfortable cinema setting.
"It’s another exciting milestone in our mission to make Xscape the go-to place for family fun under one roof.”
