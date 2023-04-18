Wah Wah Records owner battles through injury to run the London Marathon for Support Dogs UK

Alan, who started running in 2019, will be taking on the London Marathon this weekend and is hoping the people of Wakefield cheer him on.

But it hasn't been easy leading up to the big event after battling injuries.

After taking on the Great North Run, raising money for the Family Fund charity, Alan took to Facebook to tell the story of how it was in 2020, during the pandemic, that his love for running accelerated.

"Time wasn’t an issue in lockdown months. I was improving,” he said.

"The downside was there were no races. I had signed up for the Great North Run again but like with all events it was pushed back then cancelled.”

In 2021, Alan took part in The Yorkshire Marathon and other 10K runs and his second Great North Run, raising money for Support Dogs UK.

The in 2022, he made the monumental business move of Wah Wah Records from Wakefield’s Brook Street to Cross Square.

He said: "Marathon training takes time, hours pounding the streets. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to dedicate that time so I concentrated on getting my 10k times better and just enjoying my runs.

"I did three 10k races early-ish that year. I was still improving and keen to see what I could do in 2023.”

So he decided to take his running up a notch by taking on the London Marathon – once again raising money for Support Dogs UK.

It was in preparation and taking part in the Dewsbury 10k in February, that got him noticed by the Speed Squad at Barnsley Athletic Club.

“I was invited along to go to some speed sessions, which I thoroughly enjoyed. The benefits of running with better runners is invaluable. I've since joined the club and love doing the little races that you can take part in."

Alan upped his running to seven times a week – but unfortunately started to get pain in his lower back.

"Eventually I couldn't walk. I spent three days on crutches, saw a physio and made slow improvements, often running through pain, taking it slower.

"Turns out I had High Hamstring Tendinopathy, basically the tendon right at the top of my leg, where it fixes into my pelvis, was all inflamed and angry.

"I incorporated strength exercises into my week and slowly started to win over the injury.

"Four week later, I managed a half marathon at Wilmslow.”

Then, just under three weeks out from the London Marathon, Alan woke up with a sore shin, which turned out to be an early stress injury, Medial Tibial Stress Syndrome.

Pushing through, Alan is not letting anything get in the way of him running.

"I've had a bit of a settling of the injury. I'm still way off what I’d like to be but in the name of a great charity I'm going to get it done!”

