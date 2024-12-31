3 . March

On a glorious spring Sunday morning, more than 1,800 willing runners took to the streets of Wakefield to complete the Wakefield 10K in aid of Wakefield Hospice. From first time runners through to seasoned veterans, the Wakefield 10K welcomed participants from a variety of running backgrounds, with each running for their own unique reason – be it in memory of a loved one, for a personal challenge or simply to be a part of Wakefield’s largest 10K event. As well as the 10K, the event also welcomed the ‘runners of tomorrow’ to take part in the 1K Mini- Run, with entrants doubling from the previous year and seeing more than 250 children and family members completing the course ranging from toddlers to grandparents. Photo: Wakefield Hospice