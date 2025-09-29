Wakefield actor's starring role in new ITV drama The Hack
Born in Wakefield, Cara was first known for her role as Ivy Stuart in the hit series Downton Abbey.
She went on to score roles in The Syndicate, Together, Crazyhead, and Absentia. She also famously voices Tracer in the Overwatch games and short films.
In The Hack, she plays Amelia Hill, a reporter for The Guardian.
The Hack is a seven-episode drama, which began on Wednesday, September 24 on ITV1, and tells the story of the phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World.
It stars David Tennant as journalist Nick Davies, and also features Toby Jones and Robert Carlyle.
The next episode is on ITV1 on Wednesday at 9pm.