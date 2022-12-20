Kerry Robinson has taken home one of the top prizes in this year’s Amazon Stars campaign, a UK-wide Amazon programme to thank employees who make an outstanding contribution to their community through volunteering, fundraising and using their unique skills and talents to help others.

Alongside caring for her own animals, including four horses, six cats and a dog, Kerry has volunteered for 25 years at a variety of animal welfare charities – including Huskies in Need and a cat rescue in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, Kerry has become involved with Hope Pastures, a horse, pony and donkey sanctuary in Leeds where she volunteers every Saturday morning.

Originally from Neath in South Wales but now living in Huddersfield, Kerry is working at Amazon in Wakefield as a step-up receptionist.

Before starting her career at Amazon, Kerry worked as a project manager in a fibre networking company.

She decided to join Amazon after struggling to find a healthy work-life balance in her previous role and Amazon was recommended to her by her niece and uncle who both work at Amazon in Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry said: “My love for animals stemmed from growing up in Wales and being around animals all the time.

"I now have a real passion for speaking up for those that don’t have a voice and can’t advocate for themselves, and my love for ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of animals continues to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started supporting Hope Pastures by buying the second-hand items the charity was selling online to raise money. As I’ve got four horses of my own, I appreciate the cost that goes into looking after them and I wouldn’t want ours to be left without anyone to look after them.

“Now I volunteer every Saturday morning at the sanctuary and I just love being able to give back - it’s very rewarding work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry added: “I don’t do things for any gratitude or rewards, so this is just amazing. I am truly delighted and can’t wait to help more animals with my prize.”

Amanda Searle, Hope Pastures Sanctuary manager, added: “The commitment that Kerry and all the volunteers show to Hope Pastures continues to astound me: we are truly grateful for their support and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are so proud that Kerry has won an Amazon Star award and would like to thank Amazon for the kind donation on her behalf that will aid us in helping more horses, donkeys and ponies in need.”

As part of her personalised Dream Box prize, Kerry received a private flight experience, which will be her first time on a plane. She has also won a £1,000 donation to Hope Pastures which Amazon will make on her behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Benfell, general manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “Kerry’s efforts in the community are inspiring and we’re so pleased she’s been rewarded with the Amazon Star award.