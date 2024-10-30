Wakefield army nurse who served in Afghanistan will join Remembrance Sunday parade in London

A former army nurse from Wakefield who was awarded an MBE for services in Afghanistan will march alongside 10,000 others at the annual Cenotaph parade on Remembrance Sunday in London.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duane Fletcher, who is 60, had a 39-year military career, which included tours in the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He will be reflecting on those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who survived at the annual event on Sunday, November 10, as one of more than 40 veterans, carers, and staff from Help for Heroes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The importance of remembrance cannot be underestimated. It is the one time of year veterans feel they are appreciated for their time in service.”

Duane Fletcher pictured in 2014

He joined the Army aged 16 as a junior soldier and was commissioned in 2001 as a nursing officer.

He was made an MBE in 2015 for helping to set up the first fully-functional Afghan-run trauma centre in Helmand province and he was awarded the Order of St John for services to military healthcare in 2018.

Duane added: “My grandfather was a Desert Rat who encouraged me to join the Army and inspired me through my initial career journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was fortunate to wear the same desert rat on my uniform on Operation Granby in the Gulf War.

“I am extremely proud to be able to represent both myself and my colleagues’ time in service at the Cenotaph service.

"I will be remembering colleagues and other veterans' service and suffering.

"I hope to meet like-minded veterans, make new acquaintances and be able to offer support to colleagues and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My wife Penny, will also be marching as a Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps veteran."

Duane, who now lives in Bedale in North Yorkshire, is now a veterans clinical advisory for Help for Heroes, providing health coaching, advocacy and direct community support to veterans to enable them to successfully engage in their local communities.

Since 2007 the charity has supported more than 32,000 veterans and their families.

More than 40,000 men and women have been medically discharged from the armed forces due to injury or illness over the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number continues to rise, with five individuals being medically discharged every day.

A spokesman for Help for Heroes added: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes – fighting for the peace they deserve.”

The charity said the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills saw the charity award a record number of financial grants to veteran households last year, including more than £30,000 to support very seriously injured veterans struggling to meet energy costs.

For more on how Help for Heroes can help the armed forces community live well after service visit https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help/ask-for-help.