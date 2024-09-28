Wakefield astronomical society launches another course for stargazers
Wakefield and District Astronomy Society is launching another taster course for people.
Chairman Paul Campbell said: “Are you looking forward to winter coming in?
"Do you like the darker nights so you can get out to see the wonders of the night sky?
"Have you seen the recent aurora displays or the recent lunar eclipse and want to know more about it?
“Have you got a new telescope for a recent birthday or been gifted one that someone else no longer uses?
"Have you had a lifelong interest in the night sky and all it holds, or are you new to the hobby and want to get a good grounding for starting out on your astronomical journey?
“Are you a complete novice at astronomy, or do you have a basic knowledge?
“If you have answered ‘yes’ to any of the above questions, then Wakefield and District Astronomical Society (WADAS) have just the thing to help you along on your journey.”
The beginners astronomy course includes a range of experts on hand to help on an astronomical journey.
The four-week course will run on Tuesday evenings next month, beginning on October 8 and ending on October 29.
The cost of the course is £50 for the full four weeks and will be held at Wakefield Bowling Clubhouse, at Wakefield Sports Club, 7.30pm until 9.30pm.
There are a limited number of spaces available. If you are interested please contact the society on [email protected].
Its website can be found at wakefieldastronomysociety.co.uk.
