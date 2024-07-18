Wakefield band Skinny Living gig a sell-out as 500 tickets are snapped up in just seven minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indie band Skinny Living is preparing to play to a packed audience tonight after 500 free tickets were snapped up in just seven minutes.

The Wakefield-based trio will be taking to the stage at Ossett Brewery at Kings Yard on Low Mill Road, tonight at 7pm after being forced to change venue due to health and safety concerns.

Advertising their new gig on their Facebook page last night, the band said: “Due to licensing and safety concerns we have been advised that we must ticket the Skinny Living event at Ossett Brewery.

"Don’t worry though, tickets are still free of charge. But you do have to go online and secure yourself a spot!”

Tickets were available from 8pm and in just seven minutes they were gone.

Echoing Bill Withers, The Isley Brothers and Paolo Nutini, the soulful three-piece – made up of Wakefield natives Will Booth and Danny Hepworth, together with Belfast-born frontman Ryan Johnston – have won widespread acclaim.

The trio have supported top acts such as Jake Bugg and Justin Bieber and were signed to Sony Records before deciding to go independent.

They will also be opening the show for Busted when the pop punk kings headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Since forming they have amassed more than 60 million streams worldwide and supported the likes of Gabrielle, McFly and Olly Murs.

Their EP ‘Acoustic Soul’ won them legions of new fans and created a buzz that has seen sold out shows around the UK.

Tonight’s gig:

Ossett Brewing Company Limited is at Kings Yard, Low Mill Road , Ossett, WF5 8ND.

Gates open at 6pm and is an outdoor event.

There is parking on site, but additional street parking on Healey Road.

Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

No food or drinks from outside are permitted, but there is an onsite bar and street vedor at the event.