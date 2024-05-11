Wakefield band Skinny Living to join BRIT award winners Busted for massive Yorkshire coast date

Rising indie Wakefield stars Skinny Living will join Busted when the pop punk kings head to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

Rising Wakefield indie stars Skinny Living and Soap will open the show for Busted when the pop punk kings headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Fresh from their massive 26-date UK Arena Tour – playing to more than 200,000 fans – BRIT Award-winners Busted return to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday, August 31.

And joining Busted will be two very special guests, including Yorkshire’s very own Skinny Living.

Echoing Bill Withers, The Isley Brothers and Paolo Nutini, the soulful three-piece – made up of Wakefield natives Will Booth and Danny Hepworth, together with Belfast-born frontman Ryan Johnston – have won widespread acclaim.

Since forming they have amassed more than 60 million streams worldwide and supported the likes of Gabrielle, McFly and Olly Murs.

Their EP ‘Acoustic Soul’ won them legions of new fans and created a buzz that has seen sold out shows around the UK.

Skinny Living will joined at 8,000-capacity Scarborough OAT – the UK’s largest outdoor theatre – by Soap who are no strangers to Busted fans.

The four-piece, whose hits singles include ‘Sewn Shut’, ‘Bad Mood’, ‘Move To LA’ and ‘(Not A) Love Song’, opened for Busted on their 2023 UK Tour and will join them again this summer in Scarborough, Brighton and Stirling

This year, incredibly, marks seven years since Busted, Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis, played an unforgettable headline show at Scarborough OAT.

The August 31 show is a welcome return for a band whose back catalogue includes the Number One smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts. Three of their four studio albums also peaked at Number 2, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight Platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two 5x Platinum selling albums.

They have won two BRIT Awards – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough – while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets.

Their most recent album, Greatest Hits 2.0, consists of re-recordings of tracks from their first two albums, ‘Busted’ (2002) and ‘A Present for Everyone’ (2003), as well as brilliant new song ‘Good One’.

The album also featured a host of collaborations with the likes of Jonas Brothes, James Arthur, You Me at Six, The Vamps and McFly.

Busted join artists including Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Bill Bailey, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo, Busted and Johnny Marr and The Charlatans among headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Scarborough Open Air Theatre and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.