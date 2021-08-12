Wakefield beauty spot named as one of the best places in the UK to walk your dog, according the Tripadvisor

Where would you suggest for dog walkers?

Using Tripadvisor data, Animed has looked at the top 200 dog walking spots within the UK, by looking at the number of times people mention dog walks within reviews for locations.

Not only that, but they have also categorised these locations into types, such as a park or a beach, to underline the types of places we most love to walk our four-legged friends.

And Newmillerdam Country Park has featured in the list, being the 6th most popular and talked about place to go for a walk with your dog.

Newmillerdam is a hit with dog walkers on Tripadvisor.

The top ten places to walk your dog in the UK are:

1) Hengistbury Head Beach, Bournemouth

2) Bradgate Park, Leicestershire

3) Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

4) Wells Next The Sea Beach, Norfolk East Anglia

5) Filey Beach, North Yorkshire

6) Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield

7) Roundhay Park, Leeds

8) Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, North Yorkshire

9) Woolacombe Beach, Devon