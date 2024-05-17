Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield city centre building that was derelict for a decade has been reopened as bar.

Hilton Lounge on Wood Street has been turned into a cocktail and wine bar by former owners of The Priory Marcus and Nicola Hilton.

Marcus said: “I spent two years away and was very bored so decided to venture into the Wakefield scene once again.

"The building was derelict for a decade, so it seemed like a good opportunity to make something.

Marcus and Nicola Hilton have opened The Hilton Lounge on Wood Street in Wakefield city centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

“It's in the right neighbourhood with Qubana next door and Damelio across the street.

"I want to complement, not compete and prevent people straying to Leeds and wherever else.”

The years running up to and since the pandemic saw a renaissance in Wakefield food and drink offering around the Wood Street, Cross Street and Northgate area.

Pacific grill restaurant Robatory, Abysinnian place Corarima and cafe/barbers Kraft are among a number of diverse businesses changing what the city centre has to offer.

Outside The Hilton Lounge on Wood Street in Wakefield city centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

Marcus said: “It's definitely improved massively, the restaurant scene especially, and it needs bars to go with it.

"When I go out with my wife we look for somewhere to have a drink before we have food.”

Marcus describes Hilton Lounge as a cocktail and wine bar that does pizzas and small plates.

He said he was going for a contemporary, minimal, cocktail wine bar vibe, playing chilled out house music.

The building is owned by Outwood firm Tri-Core Developments.

Marcus left the Priory two years ago after running the business for two decades and working in the city centre for a total of 28.

He said: “The Priory is like a town centre local, and Hilton Lounge is a bit more transient. It’s a bit of a younger crowd but still trading off the same idea as the Priory of trying to make things decent quality.”

Reflecting on leaving The Priory, he said: “It was because I’d spent 20 years between the same four walls but to be honest it was a mistake, and I probably should have stayed, but 20 years in one place is a long time.”

He said The Priory’s current owner, James McCulloch, had worked there for eight years prior to taking over and was looking to start his own business.