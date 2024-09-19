Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield building firm has been fined after an 81-year-old granddad fell to his death through a hole left in his bathroom floor.

Kenneth Armitage died after falling through an inadequately secured hole and landed on the kitchen floor below.

The bathroom in Mr Armitage’s house on Whitestone Drive in Huntingdon, York was being converted into a wet room by construction company Cooper and Westgate,.

The company, which has been ordered to pay more than £200,000, removed the room’s floorboards as it accessed pipework, but left an unguarded hole in the floor on February 8, 2019.

Kenneth Armitage

Mr Armitage later fell through the hole and was found dead by his son-in-law the following evening on February 9.

His daughter, Suzy, said: “Our dad, who was sadly taken away from us, was everything to us.

"He was the kindest person you could ever meet.

“He was a fantastic dad to me, my brother and a loving grandad to all our children.

The hole left in Mr Armitage's bathroom floor

“I can’t believe he has gone, I keep thinking it’s a horrible nightmare and I will wake up and he’ll be there.

"Our hearts were broken that day and may never heal. It should have never happened.

“We are all still struggling to come to terms with losing him.”

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Cooper and Westgate failed to adequately secure the hole as its employees were not properly trained.

The company failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, or a method statement for the work involved.

Cooper and Westgate Co Ltd, of Navigation Court, Calder Park, Wakefield, was found guilty of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was fined £150,000 and ordered to pay £50,000 in costs at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 17.

HSE inspector Yolande Burns-Sleightholme said: “Employers need to fully assess and control the risks from holes in domestic properties and recognise the importance of securing them effectively.

"They should then pass this knowledge on to their employees through suitable training and guidance.

“This incident could so easily have been avoided had Cooper and Westgate properly assessed the risks, put in place safe working practices and provided the correct training to its employees.”

The firm has been approached for comment.