Wakefield buildings to light up red, white and blue to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Following the Service of Remembrance and wreath laying this morning with Coun Josie Pritchard, Armed Forces Champion, at the city’s War Memorial, Wakefield Town Hall and Ossett Town Hall clocks will light up red, white and blue later today.
Flags have been flying proudly over the buildings as the whole country marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with four-days of celebratings, which started on Monday.
The commemorations honoured the millions who served in the Second World War across the UK and Commonwealth.
National events this week have included a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace, followed by a flypast featuring current and historic aircraft, including the Red Arrows.
The King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children were among those who joined Second World War veterans to watch the military procession and Red Arrows flyby.
