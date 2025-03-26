Wakefield CAPA College students receive standing ovation following impressive Big Night of Musicals performance
Hosted by Jason Manford, the annual television event celebrates all things musical theatre and aired on BBC One on Saturday (March 22) night.
The event, which was filmed earlier this year at Manchester’s AO Arena, saw over 12,000 people watching performances from some of the most popular West End musicals.
This year, the event featured a special performance from Wakefield’s own CAPA College students, who danced to ‘Electricity’ from Billy Elliot to celebrate the iconic musical’s 20th anniversary.
A spokesperson for CAPA College said: “We had such a positive impact from our performance on the BBC over the weekend, and received so many messages of support and praise for our student's stand-out performance on Saturday night.”
The students performed alongside NK Theatre Arts, a theatre company from Stockport, who provided the vocals.
The performance aims to highlight the upcoming talent within the musical theatre industry, and the schools and comapnies that support student looking to make a career in the arts.
Posting to social media, the college praised their talented students.
They said: “To celebrate Billy Elliot's 20th anniversary, our students danced to 'Electricity' from the Musical, with the wonderful NK Theatre Arts providing the vocals, and absolutely brought the house down by receiving the only standing ovation of the night!
“It as was such an honour to be asked to perform alongside some of the biggest West End, touring productions and names in musical theatre, and to an audience of 12,000 people.
"We are so unbelievably proud of our students!”
