Wakefield care home bird enthusiast shares history in raising birds
In 1965 Rita’s husband, Ronald, discovered a deep passion for breeding canaries. Rita soon fell in love with the taking care of the creatures, sparking her own hobby – breeding budgies.
The couple took great pride in their work, carefully raising birds in stunning, colourful varieties. Rita said,
‘Our home in Hall Green was full of cheerful song. For 25 years, bird breeding was a significant part of our lives that filled us with joy, but it also brought joy to others.
‘I cherished the days we spend at Leeds Market, sharing my knowledge with customers who appreciated such beautiful birds.
‘Eventually, we had to retire from our breeding careers and moved to a new home, but the years we spent caring for them were unforgettable.’
Rita moved to Hepworth House in 2021 and shared her enthusiasm for budgies in particular. Residents were buzzing with excitement when the home acquired two pet budgies, named Pinky and Perky.
Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, said, ‘Studies have shown that interacting with animals for as little as ten minutes can improve emotional wellbeing, as well as keeping people active, sparking conversation and evoking valuable memories.
‘Pinky and Perky have been wonderful additions to Hepworth House, and to hear Rita’s incredible history with birds has been truly heartwarming for everyone.’
