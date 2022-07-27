Wakefield care home bringing the seaside to Stanley

Staff and residents at Hepworth House care home, at City Field Court , are inviting their local community aoong on Saturday, August 6.

From 1pm, guests can enjoy a barbecue in the gardens, freshly prepared in the home using locally sourced ingredients.

Pontefract-based showman, musician and vocalist, Adam Press, will perform some high-energy, feel-good music to get people on their feet and having fun.

Hepworth House will also be hosting activities for all to enjoy, including hook-a-duck, donkey petting, a tombola and a fantastic raffle.

Resident Joyce 'Ann' Sharp told the care staff how excited she is for the event.

The 80-year-old said: “We are really looking forward to the Seaside Garden Party.

"We had so much fun at our last party, I can’t wait to do it again. I am mostly looking forward to meeting the donkey who is visiting us.”

Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, said: "We are very excited to welcome the community to our Seaside Garden Party.

"It gives our residents and their families a chance to spend the day together doing something different, and having lots of fun!