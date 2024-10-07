Wakefield care home call local crafters to create poppies for Remembrance Day display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Hepworth House care home in Wakefield are calling for all knitters and crocheters to join them in creating a Remembrance Day poppy display.

The home’s Knitwits club have already started handmaking red, purple and white poppies for the display, which will arch over the entrance of the home.

91-year-old knitter and Hepworth House resident said, ‘I love projects like this where we all come together to make something, especially something that honours our heroes. I’ve knitted since I was a child and love helping others learn the skill.’

Norma and her fellow residents are keen to make this year’s display their biggest to date.

Norma Lazenby

Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, added, ‘Remembrance is important to everyone, but especially to a lot of our residents who lived through the way and know first-hand the sacrifices made.

‘It is important to remember the fallen soldiers, so we want to create a striking and beautiful tribute to them and honour their memory.’

If you would like to add a poppy to Hepworth House’s display, you can drop into the home on City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4NG. All are also welcome to join the Knitwits club in the home every Tuesday from 10.30am, where refreshments will be provided.

To find out more, call 01924 973 699 or email [email protected].

Hepworth House is a luxury residential and dementia care home, operated by Ideal Carehomes which is now part of the HC-One family. Hepworth House is rated OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).