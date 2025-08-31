Wakefield care home crowned winner in national Gardens in Bloom competition

Snapethorpe Hall Care Home in Wakefield is celebrating after being crowned winners of the national HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition.

Snapethorpe Hall wowed the judges with its vibrant and inclusive outdoor space, “The Heart of Snapethorpe Hall,” designed for wellbeing, community connection, and biodiversity.

At the entrance of Snapethorpe Hall’s garden, visitors are greeted by a large battery-operated clock, placed within a tyre the home has created.

The centre piece of the garden is a large butterfly-shaped vertical planter, crafted from repurposed wooden pallets. Painted with bright, hand-drawn floral designs by residents, staff, and family members, the structure holds an array of colourful flowerpots bursting with petunias, lobelia, and geraniums.

The team also created a productive vegetable plot at the front of the home, a concept created by Eileen Peace, growing tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapeños, and strawberries, as well as hanging baskets designed by residents David and Stephen Gooden.

Around the home, bright floral displays, painted mushrooms, and wildlife-friendly planting enhance both the beauty and biodiversity of the grounds.

Contributors included Hampson’s Garden Centre, B&Q Wakefield, Park Tavern Pub Ossett and its customers.

Daniela Manea, Wellbeing Coordinator at Snapethorpe Hall Care Home, said: “Winning this award means so much to all of us at Snapethorpe Hall.

"Our garden has truly become the heart of our home, a place where residents, families, and the community come together.

"Watching everyone’s ideas, skills, and kindness blossom alongside the plants has been inspiring. It’s proof that when people work together, something beautiful can grow.”