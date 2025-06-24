Kathlees Strangward, a 99-year-old resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Wakefield, fulfilled her lifelong wish to revisit Batley Park, a place filled with cherished childhood memories.

A Wakefield care home resident has celebrated her first visit back to Batley Park in 90 years.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathlees Strangward, a 99-year-old resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Wakefield, fulfilled her lifelong wish to revisit Batley Park, on Bradford Road, a place filled with cherished childhood memories.

The special outing was organised by the Hepworth House team, and brought joy and nostalgia to Kathleen, who hadn’t returned to the park in 90 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up in Batley, Kathleen spent her childhood playing and walking her dog in Batley Park.

Kathlees Strangward, a 99-year-old resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Wakefield.

On the morning of the visit, her excitement was palpable as she shared vivid stories from her youth, lighting up with smiles and fond recollections.

Ellie Linskill, Hepworth House Wellbeing Coordinator, said:

“We are thrilled to have made Kathleen’s wish come true. Seeing her joy and hearing her stories brought such warmth to everyone involved.

“At Hepworth House, we are committed to creating meaningful experiences that celebrate our residents’ lives and memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Hepworth House and upcoming events, please contact the team on 01924 973 699, or email [email protected] or visit Hepworth House - Care Home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire | HC One.

Hepworth House is a residential and residential dementia care home in Wakefield, and rated 9.8/10 on the care home review site, Carehome.co.uk.