Wakefield care home residents celebrate Queen's Jubilee with family garden party

Staff organised the party so that residents could celebrate together with their families and the local community.

The party included a barbecue and all the tables were laid out in a street party style. There was also a raffle and tombola and live entertainment from singer, Rebekah Austin.

Staff and residents came dressed in red, white and blue, or their best royal outfit, for the occasion.

Residents at Hepworth House care home in Wakefield enjoyed a special family garden party to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There were also lots of fun activities throughout the day and even a competition for the best hat or fascinator.

Some local children came dressed as princesses and gave out gifts to visitors and residents.

One resident, Anne, said: “It was such a wonderful day, I thoroughly enjoyed it. Even the rain didn’t stop us. I wish we could do it all over again.”

Activities co-ordinator, Helen Brady, said: “Everyone has enjoyed all our Jubilee celebrations, especially the Jubilee party. It was our first event for families following the pandemic and it was a huge success.

"It was a perfect day where all staff, residents and families spent quality time together and had fun.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the staff who helped to organise and run the event, including out kitchen team for the fabulous barbecue.