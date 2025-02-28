Wakefield Cathedral to host service for Poverty Sunday

An event to reflect on what can be done to fight against poverty will be held at Wakefield Cathedral this weekend.

The theme of Poverty Sunday this year is dreams and realities, which is based on a set of nine portraits by Sheffield artist Stephen Martin.

The portraits show a person alongside with symbols representing the reality they face living in poverty and the dreams they would pursue if they were not being held back by poverty.

Christians Against Poverty, Church Action on Poverty and others, with Wakefield Cathedral, will mark the day with an interdenominational service in the cathedral at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 2.

There will be copies of the nine portraits, their stories and materials showing how poverty seriously affects those who endure it.

Information will also include what has been done so far to help those in poverty in Wakefield and the work there is still to do.

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Revd Simon Cowling, said: “Christians are taught that we should treat others as we would have ourselves be treated.

"I very much welcome that together on March 2 we will remind ourselves of this message and reflect what more we can do to help those who clearly need it.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities and poverty, said: “The images at Wakefield Cathedral will help to shine a light on the impact of poverty on people’s lives.

"In recent years, many people have been impacted by cost-of-living pressures. A wide range of support and advice is available for issues such as debt and fuel costs by visiting www.wakefield.gov.uk/costofliving”