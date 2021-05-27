Wakefield charities reap funds in name of beloved mother and wife

Pictured above, well-loved mother and wife, Sharon Pick

The funds have been shared between Packed with Hope, Wakefield Street Kitchen and Homeless Street Angels in Sharon’s name.

Sharon passed away in January at age 56.

She had suffered with multiple health conditions throughout her life, including arthritis which caused her chronic pain.

But her family wanted her to be remembered for the kindness she showed to the less fortunate throughout her life.

Her family said in a statement: “Shaz was an amazing wife, mum, and friend.

"She was selfless and had an inner strength and beauty that couldn’t be broken, no matter what life threw at her. There wasn’t a single person she wouldn’t talk to, no matter who they were or what their background was.

She battled arthritis that crippled her, but with dignity and a smile and not once did you ever hear her complain.

Sharon was a mum of four children and grandma to nine grandchildren

"She was loved by all who met her and had wisdom beyond her years and was a rock to her family and husband. She had love in abundance and an optimism others yearned for.”

Mum of four children and grandma to nine grandchildren, her family said that Sharon saw ‘everyone as equals’ and would often stop to talk to the homeless and give them any change she had to spare.

Each of the three charities were chosen by Sharon’s family for the work they do with the homeless and vulnerable.

Homeless Street Angels provide outreach in Leeds and hand out food, clean clothes and toiletries and more.

And Packed With Hope provides Wakefield Street Kitchen with care packages to be handed out with hot meals.

They also donated her wardrobe and jewellery to local charity, the Clothing Bank that provides free clothing to those that need it.

The family said: “Sharon’s life motto was ‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain’

“Over the past 10 years, she endured some of the darkest times of her debilitating illness.

"Yet somehow she managed to battle through these arduous times, still with a smile on her face and love in her heart.

"Shaz would be incredibly happy knowing that we have been able to bring some positivity to her tragic passing by raising money to help those less fortunate.”