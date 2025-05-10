Wakefield charity manager invited to Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

The manager of Wakefield charity Second Chance Headway made a special trip to Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party.

Nathan Garbutt-Moore has led the Second Chance Headway charity in Wakefield for 12 months havig previously worked for Wakefield Council in Quality for Health and Social Care.

On Wednesday, May 7, he travelled to London to attend the garden party, hosted by His Majesty The King.

King Charles III was and Queen Camilla were joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they hosted this year’s first Garden Party.

Each year, specially invited guests are invited to enjoy a relaxing summer afternoon in the prestigious gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The events are an opportunity for members of the Royal Family to meet and chat to people from many backgrounds who have all made a significant contribution to their community.

Second Chance Headway support hundreds of people across West Yorkshire with brain injury and their families.

The charity has recently formed several new partnerships, developed new funding opportunities and received funding from NHS West Yorkshire Intergrated Care Board to continue its Casework Service.

Nathan said: "I was humbled by the honour to attend His Majesty The King's Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace.

"It was a fantastic day from start to finish, more so as it was during the VE Day Celebrations.

"I am incredibly proud to have been nominated.

"I was there as individual but took the opportunity to speak about the amazing work of Second Chance Headway and support for brain injury.”