Wakefield charity receives donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

A charity which helps those in need in the Wakefield area has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Ossett branch.

Community Awareness Programme (C.A.P. Care) received the £1,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it provide home-cooked meals, toiletries, clothing, onsite specialist services, solutions to housing problems, counselling, and emotional support.

C.A.P. Care was formed in September 1997 by Ernest and Elisabeth Hibbert to try and meet the needs of the community. On a trip to London, Ernest and Elisabeth stumbled upon a soup kitchen in St Martins in the Fields, where they saw “men and women huddled on the radiators form warmth”. They returned to Wakefield and opened at the New Life Christian Centre providing food parcels and clothing for those in need.

The charity was nominated because of the incredible work they do for Wakefield and the local area. After hearing about the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, a volunteer at C.A.P. Care visited the Ossett branch to put them forward for a nomination.

Members of the C.A.P Care team visit Yorkshire Building Society in Ossett

Bryony Ramsden, Customer Consultant, of Yorkshire Building Society in Ossett, said: “We are proud to be able to support C.A.P. Care with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support the people of Wakefield is having such a beneficial effect. To be a lifeline for so many people for nearly 30 years is incredible.”

Kevin Dobson, Project Manager said: “We are totally reliant on donations from local people and local organisations to be able to provide these vital services to people on our doorstep. We are so very grateful and appreciative of this support. Thank you.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.

If you would like to support C.A.P. Care then please visit www.CAPCare.org for further information.