Wakefield charity sets up journal group in Castleford to help new and expectant mums

Tieve Tara Medical Centre

Maternal Journal will be running at Tieve Tara medical centre, in Airedale, Castleford, from Tuesday September 6, from 10.30am to noon

Maternal Journal is a creative journalling group designed to help mums-to-be or mums of under 5s to help with mental health or work through traumas, or just to generally enjoy some down time and meet some new people.

How visitors use their journal is up to them and it is a personal choice if they want to share it with others. Some write, create poetry, doodle and draw or scrapbook in them.

Childcare is provided by fully-DBS checked staff to allow participants to focus, or children can stay with their mums.

Staff will be on hand to provide support and signpost mums to outside help if necessary.

The weekly sessions are open to anyone in Castleford, the surrounding Five Towns, and the Wakefield district.