Wakefield children invited to audition for new production of Les Miserables

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An exciting opportunity has opened up for young people across Wakefield as new theatre company holds open auditions for its production of Les Miserables: School Edition.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre company, Powerhouse, are opening their doors this February and are looking for the stars of the future to join them in their first production, a reimagining of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Miserables.

The company is holding open auditions for people aged between nine and 18 to work alongside professional directors, choreographers and musicians in a production to be staged at Unity Hall in the centre of Wakefield this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powerhouse has been founded by Andrew Ashley and Andy Fretwell, two well established theatre makers, who recently celebrated 10 successful years of their company Diva Productions.

New youth theatre company seeks local talent for musical Les Mis

Diva has fast grown a reputation for producing high quality theatre in Yorkshire and their recent productions of Grease, Ghost and Legally Blonde at Theatre Royal Wakefield, as well as an immersive new production of Sweeney Todd last year at Unity Hall, played to packed houses and received 5 star reviews.

Diva also undertook a National Tour and made its West End debut in 2024 with a production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

Artistic Director Andrew Ashley said: “After 10 successful years establishing Diva Productions, we want to expand what we offer as a company and we are looking to grow and nurture the talent of tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking for local talent to join us in this exciting project performing one of the world’s most loved musicals.

“We are looking for young performers who are not afraid to work hard and want to be challenged by a team of top creatives in a new interpretation of the musical.

Whilst this is called the school’s edition, due to the fact that all cast members must be aged under 18, this is still the full length version of the musical as it is performed in the West End, so it is an incredible opportunity for young people to get involved in.”

Open auditions for Les Miserables: School Edition will be held in Ossett, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

For all the details you need, to get an audition pack and to register for your audition head over to their website: www.wearepowerhouse.co.uk/auditions.