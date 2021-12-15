Wakefield Christmas bin collections, early closures and essential services - everything you need to know over the festive period

Wakefield Council is reminding residents of early closures and service holidays across the district over Christmas.

All non-essential council services will be closed from 5pm on Christmas Eve and re-open on 4 January while essential services will vary their opening times over the festive period.

Plans are also in place to ensure the roads are gritted and kept clear, should the wintry weather take a turn for the worse, and staff are on standby in the event of an emergency.

Staff will be working throughout the holiday to ensure residents, who need care at home, in residential care or children’s social work, are supported over the holiday season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's a handy reference guide to the opening times:

Town Hall, County Hall and Wakefield One

Town Hall and County Hall are closed from 4.30pm Christmas Eve and reopen at 9am on 4 January.

Wakefield One is closed from 5pm Christmas Eve and reopens at 9am on 4 January.

Bin Collections

Each household will have received an updated collection calendar for the festive period and 2022, or residents can check the Where I Live page.

The Household Waste Recycling centres are open as normal over the festive period, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will be closed.

Centres are exceptionally busy at this time of year so please try and avoid peak times between Christmas and the New Year if possible. Please consider using the South Kirkby recycling facility which is less busy and we ask if it is busy to please not wait or queue on the road.

Libraries, Museums and Pontefract Castle

All libraries close on Christmas Eve at 1pm and reopen on Tuesday 4 January or their next opening time after 4January.

Pontefract Castle closes at 1pm on Christmas Eve and reopens on Tuesday 4 January.

Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract Museums close at 1pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on Tuesday 4 January.

Leisure Facilities

Any changes to opening times will be made available on the Council’s website so please check before visiting.

Pugneys Country Park:

Pugneys centre (including the toilets and boat house café) will close at 3pm on 24 December and reopen on 27 December. They are closed on New Year’s Day and reopen on 2 January.

Car park and park – open as usual – from 8am to 7pm.

City of Wakefield Golf Club:

Closed Christmas Day. Opening hours variable.

Sun Lane Leisure Centre, Minsthorpe Leisure Centre and Aspire @ The Park:

Closed from 3pm on Christmas Eve. They re-open on 28 December until 31 December with different operating hours. They will be closed again on New Year’s Day before fully re-opening on 2 January.

Normanton Leisure, Thornes Park Stadium and Featherstone Sports Complex are closed from 3pm on Christmas Eve and reopen 4 January.

Bereavement Services

Closing at 3pm on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Bank Holidays Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December 2021. The service is open normal office hours on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 December 2021.

Closing at 3pm on New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day, Sunday 2 January and Bank Holiday Monday, 3 January 2022.

Wakefield and Pontefract Crematoria are closed for cremation services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Bank Holidays Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December 2021. Open Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December 2021.

The Crematoria are also closed for services on New Year’s Day, Sunday 2 January and Bank Holiday Monday 3 January 2022.

The Crematoria grounds will remain open throughout the whole of the holiday period. The Chapels of Remembrance at both Wakefield and Pontefract Crematoria will also be open every day during the holiday season 9am to 4pm. This includes Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Registration Services

Closes at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve and will also be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday 26 December, Monday 27December and Tuesday 28 December.

Closes at 4.30pm on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day, Sunday 2 January and Monday 3 January.

An on-call team is available between 9am-10am for emergency burials on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Normal working hours apply for all other dates.

Markets

All our market sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Monday 27 December, Tuesday 28 December, New Year’s Day, Sunday 2 January and Monday 3 January.

There will be extra markets throughout December.

Customer Services

Telephone lines remain open 24 hours daily on 0345 8506 506. We would encourage residents to report non-urgent matters via My Account at https://myaccount.wakefield.gov.uk/

Social Care Direct

Remain available 24 hours daily on 0345 8 503 503.