Wakefield club raises thousands for hospices with help from Christopher Dean and Dancing on Ice
Scissett Club, between Wakefield and Huddersfield, has raised around £30,000 in recent years for various charities.
Over the past year, the club’s efforts have focused on Wakefield, Kirkwood and the Forget Me Nots Children’s hospices.
Christopher Dean, of Torvill and Dean fame, added his support by attending a ladies lunch in the spring.
A club member did a wing walk, while three other members abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral
The former Prime Minister signed over two bottles of a House of Commons whisky, which were auctioned off.
A presentation evening was held at the club hosted by Mr Dean and fellow ice skater Karen Barber.
Terry Rigg, from the club, said: It was a brilliant presentation evening.
“Our fundraising is coming to an end and we have raised nearly £15,000 to distribute between the three hospices.”
Dancing on Ice tickets were auctioned at the event.
