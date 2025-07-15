Wakefield College adult learners triumph at prestigious West Yorkshire Awards

Leanne Garner (far right) with her West Yorkshire Sector Focus Award with the runners up.

Four adult students from the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which is partly based in Wakefield College, were recently commended at the West Yorkshire Adult Learner Awards for their achievements in adult learning.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority at Leeds Civic Hall, the event welcomed over 100 adult learners, learning providers and Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Recognising her commitment to education over the past decade whilst working in a nursery and as a childminder, BA (Hons) Early Years student Leanne Garner won the West Yorkshire Sector Focus Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne began her journey in 2008 with a Caring for Children course at the College before later returning in 2016 and again in 2021, working towards her degree at the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Three other learners also attended the awards ceremony as finalists, including Sidra Riaz for the English Language Learner Award, Tyler Dupree for the Higher Education Learner Award and Faye Earley for the Inspirational Adult Learner Award.

On her journey, Sidra, said: “Wakefield College has given me everything - I now have much more confidence speaking English. Life is so different after studying this course and I’m excited to continue my studies next year.”

Laurent Berges, Group Director of Adult Skills at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “I’m a strong believer in that it’s never too late to learn and there shouldn’t be any barriers for adults wanting to return to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our students truly demonstrate this and are the perfect example of how rewarding adult learning can be.

"That’s why I’m incredibly proud their hard work has been recognised and I hope this can inspire more adults in Wakefield to consider enrolling on a course - whether that be to develop a new skill, progress to higher education or change career paths.”

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which consists of Castleford College, Wakefield College and Selby College, offers a vast range of online, part-time and professional courses for adults in subjects such as art, Healthcare, Business, Construction and more – ensuring learners can fit their studies around

other commitments.

Find out more about the adult learning provision at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group here: https://www.heartofyorkshire.ac.uk/adult-learners