Wakefield College childcare students host storytelling event for children

Hosted by its childcare students and tutors, children aged four to seven and their families attended the event where they enjoyed a morning of fun activities, storytelling and dress-up - all to enrich children’s learning experiences.

From space to animals, science, traditional tales, under the sea and more, each classroom had a theme and were decorated to immerse the children into the stories.

Besides the storytelling sessions, the morning was full of varied activities such as arts and crafts, biscuit decorating, sandpit play and face painting, meaning there was something for everyone.

Claire Deering, Lecturer in Care & Early Years and lead organiser of the event said: “This initiative has been instrumental in fostering collaboration and employability skills within the education and early years sector.

"As part of this project, students have honed their digital media skills by creating an advertising campaign, planned activities for young children with careful consideration of their developmental needs, and nurtured a love for stories.

"They have also undertaken critical tasks such as writing risk assessments, budgeting for resources, effectively communicating with staff, families and young children, and leading various activities.

"This initiative not only provided valuable learning opportunities for our students but also emphasised the significance of community involvement.”

Fiona Haddock, a parent who brought her child to the event said: “I’m passionate about the role of stories in children’s learning as they teach them skills and broaden theirimaginations.

"The event has been a great way for children to explore books, socialise with others and have fun. It was also free which is important due to the cost-of-living crisis making it much harder to find affordable activities for children during half-term holidays.”

One of the children dressed up as a police officer playing with Play-Doh in the Colours and Emotions themed classroom

The Care & Early Years Department at the College is actively involved with the community in Wakefield, with many of its students currently carrying out work placements around the district including in nurseries and primary schools.

Community collaboration was key for the event, with Wakefield Hepworth donating den-building resources and Bowkirk Joinery sponsoring a book for each child, enabling them to take a book home to kindle their love for reading.

Members of Wakefield’s Children’s University were also able to collect learning hours by attending the event, which encourages five to 14 year olds to take part in extra curricular activities in and outside of school.

