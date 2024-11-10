Wakefield College student Elijah, from Thornhill, through to British and European powerlifting championships following major success at Manchester qualifier in October
17-year-old Elijah achieved a personal best in every lift at the event, which took place on October 26, including a 205kg squat, 127.5kg bench, and a 220kg deadlift – a total of 552.5kg.
Supporting him on the day were Elijah’s parents and grandfather.
Speaking about his performance at the qualifier, Elijah’s mum, Lynsey, said despite an uncertain start, Elijah managed to achieve a personal best in each lift and even reach 220kg in the deadlift.
She said: “He got off to a little bit of a shaky start initially [...] but that put some fire in his belly.
"We’re all really proud of him; it’s a really big achievement at such a young age.”
Alongside his commitments to powerlifting – for which he trains three to four times a week – Elijah is a student at Wakefield College where he is studying a course in uniformed services.
Although weighing up a career in the fire service or army post-college, Lynsey said that Elijah will also continue to pursue powerlifting, adding that:
“It’s his dream and it’s what he’s good at.
“Who knows where it will take him?”
Relatively new on the powerlifting scene, Elijah first competed in the sport only a year ago, qualifying for the world powerlifting championship in Ireland and earning second place in his category and a silver medal. His performance at the qualifier in Manchester in October takes his overall total to more than 80kg heavier than in his first competition.
