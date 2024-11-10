Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield College student Elijah Crimmen, from Thornhill, has qualified for the 2025 British and European powerlifting championships following major success at the A/BPU Central Manchester SILA qualifier.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

17-year-old Elijah achieved a personal best in every lift at the event, which took place on October 26, including a 205kg squat, 127.5kg bench, and a 220kg deadlift – a total of 552.5kg.

Supporting him on the day were Elijah’s parents and grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his performance at the qualifier, Elijah’s mum, Lynsey, said despite an uncertain start, Elijah managed to achieve a personal best in each lift and even reach 220kg in the deadlift.

Thornhill's Elijah Crimmen, who is a student in Wakefield, has qualified for the British and European powerlifting championships in 2025 following major success at the qualifier event in Manchester in October.

She said: “He got off to a little bit of a shaky start initially [...] but that put some fire in his belly.

"We’re all really proud of him; it’s a really big achievement at such a young age.”

Alongside his commitments to powerlifting – for which he trains three to four times a week – Elijah is a student at Wakefield College where he is studying a course in uniformed services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although weighing up a career in the fire service or army post-college, Lynsey said that Elijah will also continue to pursue powerlifting, adding that:

“It’s his dream and it’s what he’s good at.

“Who knows where it will take him?”

Relatively new on the powerlifting scene, Elijah first competed in the sport only a year ago, qualifying for the world powerlifting championship in Ireland and earning second place in his category and a silver medal. His performance at the qualifier in Manchester in October takes his overall total to more than 80kg heavier than in his first competition.