Wakefield community choses Live at Home Scheme for cash donation

Pontefract & District Live at Home Scheme is set to receive a donation after being chosen by the local community of Wakefield as the worthiest cause.

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, launched its Jack’s Supports scheme to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes voted for by its customers.

For the past three months shoppers at Jack’s in Wakefield have been voting for four worthy causes including: Bronte Barbarians ARLFC, Pulse 1 Cash for Kids and Wakefield Pride with

Pontefract District Live at Home Scheme securing the donation.

All four charities received £250 for taking part, and Pontefract & District Live at Home Scheme were given an additional £500 following the round of voting.

Carly Turnbull, Manager at Pontefract District Live at Home Scheme said: “Like many charities, funding is imperative to us, COVID has brought its own challenges to our charity too, effectively this saw us re-evaluate where our funds were spent. Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to finish our garden space and acquire signage, this will truly put us on the map, at our new premises and hopefully allow others to access us.”

The Live at Home Scheme address loneliness by encouraging people to live later life well. Through delivering a range of vital services, it enables over 60s to live independently in their own homes in Wakefield.

To continue with the initiative, the voting is now open in store for four new charities, who are each eligible for Jack’s Supports funding;

● Wakefield & District Society for Deaf People - Wakefield Deaf, Deafblind & Hard of Hearing Support Services is a specialised service supporting the needs of deaf and impaired people throughout Wakefield and surrounding areas.

● Wakefield Hospice - Wakefield Hospice provides excellent care for local people and families affected by a life-limiting condition, supporting family/carers with bereavement difficulties.

● Wakefield Riding for the Disabled - Wakefield Riding for the Disabled provide horse riding and equine therapy to improve general health & well-being for people with physical and learning disabilities and those who live with mental health issues.

● 9th Wakefield Brownies - 9th Wakefield Brownies are a local brownie unit that are seeking support to be able to provide every Brownie with new materials to be able to take part.

As with the previous round, each participant has been given a £250 donation, and the charity with the most votes at the end of October will receive an additional £500.

To vote for the charity you think deserves the funding simply visit the Jack’s supermarket in Wakefield and select your favourite using the Jack’s Supports podium at the front of the store.

Michael Ward, Jack's Wakefield store manager, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch. Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we’re delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support.”