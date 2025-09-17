Wakefield Council adult social care services 'hair's breadth' from good rating

Wakefield Council was a ‘hair’s breadth’ from having its adult social services rated as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), a meeting heard.

Earlier this month, the local authority was told it must improve some areas of its provision following an inspection by the watchdog.

Inspectors praised staff and leaders for “working hard to help people” but identified a number of shortfalls in services.

The report highlighted strengths including strong leadership, a dedicated and skilled workforce, and effective partnership working with health, housing and the voluntary sector.

But the CQC said the council needed to do more to put care in place sooner for people about to leave hospital, adding: “A shortage of nursing home placements in the area contributed to this.”

Commenting on the findings, Rachel Bowes, the council’s corporate director for adults and health, told a scrutiny committee that services had been given an overall score of 62 following the inspection.

She said: “If we’d have achieved 63 we would have been rated good.

“So we were a hair’s breadth, really, of being rated good.

“Feedback from the teams is that it does feel like a fair reflection.

“There is an acknowledgement that adults and health have been on a journey, and that is a journey of continuous improvement – we won’t stop.”

Following publication of the report on September 3, James Bullion, chief inspector of adult social care and integrated care at the CQC, said: “We found a local authority that was working hard to help people access adult social care support, though we identified some areas for improvement.

“Wakefield came very close to achieving a good rating, which was partly due to its strong focus on working with local communities and partners and its commitment to consistently innovate and improve services.”

The CQC has a new duty, introduced under the Care Act in 2023, to assess how local authorities work with communities and partners.

Criticism included comments that council data indicated that members of black, Asian and minority ethnic communities “might not be accessing the support they needed.”

The report said: “Leaders could make better use of data to help plan services based on evidence of need.”

Ms Bowes added: “I think the most important thing to say is there were absolutely no surprises in that report.

“Everything that was identified by the CQC was already in the improvement plan.

“There was absolutely nothing in there that wasn’t already anticipated and planned for.”

Councillor Shabaan Saleem asked: “The CQC found under-representation in relation to ethnic minorities.

“What targeted actions are we taking to address this?

“Not only that, how do they measure this, and how can outcomes improve across all communities?”

Ms Bowes said the authority planned to carry out a study similar to one recently completed by Sheffield City Council.

She said: “What Sheffield did was a really focussed deep dive into different communities.

“Not just different ethnicities and races, but also people with other protected characteristics.

“We need to do that piece of work and, if there are under-represented communities, address that.”

The council previously said work was already underway to streamline financial assessments for people receiving care and to increase the uptake of direct payments.

Other planned improvements included work to expand the availability of short-term placements and strengthening out-of-hours support.