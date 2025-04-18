Wakefield Council appoints new corporate director for adults and health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has appointed a new corporate director for adults and health.

The local authority said the appointment of Rachel Bowes would “help drive forward its improvement journey” in adult social care and “continue its important partnership work across the district.”

Ms Bowes has been assistant director for adult social care at North Yorkshire Council since 2017.

That role has focused on transformation and corporate governance in adult social care, delivering quality improvement and working to manage service pressures.

Michelle Collins, the council’s cabinet member for adults and health said: “Rachel brings a wealth of knowledge and skills, with a strong track record of developing prevention-focused approaches to care, as well as working collaboratively with other health partners to achieve the best possible outcomes.

“I look forward to working with her as we transform Wakefield’s adult social care and deliver the best possible services for our residents.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bowes said: “I am delighted to be joining Wakefield Council.

“I am looking forward to meeting the teams and partners to continue the great work that has already started on the improvement journey for adult social care, so we can collectively deliver the best possible outcomes for the district’s residents.

“This is a new challenge that I am really looking forward to.

“I’d like to thank all my colleagues for the help and support they have given me during my time at North Yorkshire Council.”