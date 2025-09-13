Wakefield Council approves plans to turn former call centre into mosque

By Tony Gardner
Published 13th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Planning permission has been granted to convert a former call centre in Wakefield into a mosque.

Wakefield Council approved the scheme to transform the building on Tadman Street, in Thornes, into a place of worship.

The site was previously occupied by water and energy firm Kingspan but has been vacant for around three years.

The building has since been bought by a charity following public donations.

Plans have been approved to convert a former call centre on Tadman Street, in Wakefield, into a mosque

Documents submitted to local authority said a new centre was needed as an existing prayer facility in the city centre had been forced to close to make way for a major redevelopment project.

Granting of planning consent means the facility is allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

A total of 454 people commented in favour of the scheme on the council’s planning portal.

Supporters said a new place of worship was needed in the area for Muslims.

There were 194 objections from residents citing concerns that it would create traffic congestion in the area and lead to “excessive on street parking.”

Council highways officers initially objected, saying it would be “detrimental to pedestrian and highway safety” during peak times on Fridays and Saturdays.

But the objection was later withdrawn after the applicant submitted a transport statement.

The application stated: “Alongside the prayer facility, a madrassa will operate for children to study the Quran.”

Classes for up to 20 children are proposed on weekday evenings, the statement said.

The application also stated: “The madrassa would encourage the use of public transport and cycles for attendees.

“The building is situated to service the local community and car users would be discouraged or asked to car share.

“The use as a madrassa is governed by strict guidelines and the access would be restricted and regulated by staff.”

Council officers previously expressed concerns about the project as the building lies within an employment zone.

Documents were then provided which said it had been marketed by an estate agent since April 2023 without any offers being made to use it for commercial purposes.

Approving the proposal, the officer’s report said: “The scheme has provided justification for the loss of employment land and that there are sufficient alternative employment sites in the area.”

