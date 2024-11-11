Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has warned it expects to overspend it budget by £11.3m during the current financial year.

The predicted figure has risen by £1.4m, from £9.9m forecast by the local authority’s finance officers in September.

The sum is around 4% above the council’s net budget of £285m.

According to a report, the authority will rely on its reserves to fund the shortfall.

The total amount of reserves held by the council is expected to drop by 42% during the 2024/25 financial year.

Details of the expected shortfall are outlined in a financial health report to be considered by cabinet members at a meeting November 12.

An overspend is predicted within all of the council’s directorates by the end of March next year.

The document says: “If the current position cannot be mitigated, the overspend will represent an unplanned and significant call on reserves that could impact the council’s long-term financial resilience.

“The council continues to be impacted by a prolonged period of very high inflation couple with increasing demand for key frontline services.”

In February, the council agreed to use £33m of reserves when approving this year’s budget.

At the time, the total reserves held were £112.8m.

The amount is expected to drop to £65.7m by next year.

The report adds: “These are challenging times, and the economic climate and inflationary cost pressure continue to have a significant impact on the council as well as resident/business within the district.”

Last month, the council announced it is facing a £88m budget black hole over the next five years.

Council leader Denise Jeffery also warned that more ‘tough decisions’ over services lie ahead in order to plug an expected shortfall of £35.8m during the 2025/26 financial year.