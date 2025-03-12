Wakefield Council complaints up 14% as bin collections, social care, education and highways top list of bugbears

Complaints about Wakefield Council services have risen, according to latest figures.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missed bins collections, the delivery of social care services and frustration over the district’s highways were among the most common bugbears for residents.

A total of 1,194 complaints were made to the authority during the 2023/24 financial year, up 14% on the previous 12-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin-related complaints were the most common over the course of the year, with 282 reported.

A total of 1,194 complaints were made to the authority during the 2023/24 financial year, up 14% on the previous 12-month period.

The council’s annual complaints and compliments report said street scene service staff carried out 14 million bin collections each year.

The report added: “Waste collections are a highly visible customer facing service. Most missed bin issues are resolved before a formal complaint becomes necessary.”

There were also 70 street scene services complaints about cleansing, allotments and grounds maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s children and young people service received 264 formal complaints, with 142 relating children’s social care and 120 over education and inclusion.

The council’s children and young people service received 264 formal complaints, with 142 relating children’s social care and 120 over education and inclusion.

The report said the figure reflects the increasing challenges facing local authorities across the UK and includes complaints regarding special education needs provision and home to school transport.

Highways services received 213 complaints throughout the year, with “key themes including failure to take action and poor communication.”

There were 126 complaints about adult social care, including services for older people and those with phsyical or mental disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “As with services for children and young people, Wakefield Council has experienced an increase in demand – reflected nationally – in its adult social care services.”

The council’s annual complaints and compliments report said street scene service staff carried out 14 million bin collections each year.

Compliments from members of the public about good quality services also increased compared to the previous year, with 449 logged.

Overall, the majority of complaints received were resolved at stage one, through internal service investigations.

Many of the complaints were in relation to staff conduct, quality of services, failure to take action and poor communication, with “only a small amount” progressing to stage two, which requires an independent investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 78% of all complaints were responded to within agreed timescales.

Potholes are a common bugbear for motorists.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman carried out 12 council-related investigations relating over the period, with eight being upheld.

Councils are legally required to provide an annual complaints report.

A report to the cabinet members said: “Each year the council delivers over 100 services to over 350,000 residents resulting in a lot of different customer interactions each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes the delivery of 1700 statutory duties across a variety of services.

“The council aims to deliver good quality services and always strives to get things right the first time.

“Where this does not happen it attempts to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

“This involves offering an appropriate resolution for customers at the earliest opportunity.”

Senior councillors will consider the document at a meeting on March 18.