Wakefield Council elections 2023: Count gets under way with results expected throughout the day

The count at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium began at 9.30am after the polls closed at 10pm on Thursday night.

A third of Wakefield Council seats – 21 in total – are up for grabs.

Counts for ten of the council’s wards will take place this morning with the first results expected around 1pm.

Counting for the remaining 11 seats is due to start at 2pm with the results expected later in the afternoon.

For the first time, those voting in person had to show photo ID at polling stations before casting their vote.

Labour is currently the ruling group on the council with 45 seats.

The Conservatives have ten, the Lib Dems have three and there are five independent councillors.

Labour and The Green Party are competing in every seat, with the Tories standing in all but one of the wards.

The Lib Dems have candidates in 10 wards, while the newly-formed Wakefield and District independents have seven.

The Yorkshire Party is fielding seven candidates and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are fielding three candidates.

There are three independent candidates across the 21 wards.

Two candidates are standing for Reform UK and there is one Social Democratic Party candidate.

This morning’s count includes the following wards and candidates:

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton – Ward 1

Jessica Carrington – LabourJody Gabriel – Green PartyGwen Marshall – Independent candidateArthur Miles – Reform UKChad Thomas – Conservatives

Airedale and Ferry Fryston – Ward 2

Richard Heaps – Liberal DemocratsKeith Hudson – ConservativesJohn Ingham – Green PartyNeil Kennedy – Wakefield District IndependentsLes Shaw – Labour

Altofts and Whitwood – Ward 3

Katherine Dodd – Green PartyJo Hepworth – LabourAmy Swift – ConservativesJohn Thomas – Wakefield District Independents

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton – Ward 4

Stephen Brennan – Green PartyPaul Phelps – Yorkshire PartyJoanne Smart – ConservativesTony Wallis – LabourJanet Walton – Liberal Democrats

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton – Ward 5

Connor Clayton – ConservativesDaniel Cochran – Yorkshire PartyMaureen Cummings – LabourGarry Newby – Green Party

Featherstone – Ward 6

James Hardwick – ConservativesAshton Howick – Green PartyGraham Isherwood – Labour

Hemsworth – Ward 7

Liz Cowton – ConservativesLyn Morton – Green PartyJakob Williamson – Labour

Horbury and South Ossett – Ward 8

Simon Fishwick – ConservativesMark Goodair – Liberal DemocratsRichard Norris – Green PartyGwen Page – Labour

Knottingley – Ward 9

Theo Biddle – LabourRuth Love – Green PartyEamonn Mullins – ConservativesRachel Speak – Liberal Democrats

Normanton – Ward 10