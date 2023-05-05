News you can trust since 1852
Live

Wakefield local elections LIVE: All the council election updates as they arrive

Thousands went to the polls in Wakefield yesterday – and the results are being announced today.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:45 BST

With the counting of the votes in the elections for seats on Wakefield Council starting this morning, results will filter through for each ward throughout the day, with the final results expected to be known by later this afternoon.

A third of Wakefield Council seats – 21 in total – will be contested.

We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on this live blog, as those results come in.

13:48 BST

Horbury and South Ossett

Labour GAIN Horbury and South Ossett

PAGE, Gwen (Elected)- Labour and Co-operative Party - 1796

FISHWICK, Simon John - Conservative Party Candidate - 1303

Goodair, Mark Andrew - Liberal Democrats - 283

NORRIS, Richard Hargreaves - Green Party - 192

Turnout: 30.7

13:40 BST

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton

Labour hold Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton

CARRINGTON, Jessica Louise (Elected) - Labour Party - 151

THOMAS, Chad Jordan - The Conservative and Unionist Party - 579

MARSHALL, Gwen - Independent - 550

MILES, Arthur Jerome - Reform UK - 281

GABRIEL, Jody Paul - Green Party - 267

Turnout: 23.9%

13:36 BST

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton

Labour hold Crofton, Ryhill and Walton

CUMMINGS, Maureen Anne (Elected)- Labour Party - 2032

CLAYTON, Connor James - The Conservative and Unionist Party - 904

COCHRAN, Daniel - Yorkshire Party - 280

NEWBY, Garry - Green Party - 250

Turnout: 28.1%

13:32 BST

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton

Labour hold Castleford Central and Glasshoughton

WALLIS, Tony (Elected) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1657

PHELPS, Paul - Yorkshire Party - 435

SMART, Joanne Grace - The Conservative Party Candidate - 368

RENNAN, Stephen James - Green Party - 114

WALTON, Janet - Liberal Democrats - 95

Turnout: 21.3%

13:22 BST

Hemsworth

Labour hold Hemsworth

WILLIAMSON, Jakob Matthew (Elected) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1310

MORTON, Lyn - Green Party - 704

COWTON, Liz - The Conservative Party Candidate - 313

Turnout: 19.3%

13:20 BST

Featherstone

Labour hold Featherstone

ISHERWOOD, Graham Leslie (Elected) - Labour Party - 2057

HARDWICK, James Robert - The Conservative Party Candidate - 475

HOWICK, Ashton Victor - Green Party - 281

Turnout: 21.5%

13:12 BST

Normanton

Normanton - Labour hold

KHAN, Armaan (Elected) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1258

PARSONS, Cliff - Wakefield District Independents Normanton - 520

Weldon, Laura - Conservative Party Candidate - 494

EBBS, Nigel James - Liberal Democrats - 225

CLAYTON, John Robert - Green Party - 175

Turnout: 20.8%

13:04 BST

Airedale and Ferry Fryston

Labour hold Airedale and Ferry Fryston.

Breakdown of the vote count:

SHAW, Les (Elected) - Labour Party - 1061

KENNEDY, Neil Owen - Wakefield District Independents Airedale, Ferry Fryston - 711

HUDSON, Keith - The Conservative Party Candidate - 258

INGHAM, John Paul - Green Party - 88

HEAPS, Richard - Liberal Democrats - 67

Turnout: 19%

12:53 BST

Knottingley: Liberal Democrat hold

Liberal Democrat hold Knottingley

Breakdown of the vote count:

SPEAK, Rachel Nadine (Elected) - Liberal Democrat Focus Team - 1398

BIDDLE, Theo - Labour and Co-operative Party - 734

MULLINS, Eamonn Malachy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 182

LOVE, Ruth Alexandra - Green Party - 72

Turnout 22.8%

12:39 BSTUpdated 12:45 BST

Altofts and Whitwood: Labour hold

Labour hold Altofts and Whitwood.

Below is a breakdown of the vote count:

Jo Hepworth (Labour) - 1743

John Thomas (Wakefield District Independents Altofts and Whitwood - 944

Amy Louise Smith (Conservative) 518

Catherine Clare Dodd (Green) 238

Turnout: 23%

