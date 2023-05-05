Wakefield local elections LIVE: All the council election updates as they arrive
Thousands went to the polls in Wakefield yesterday – and the results are being announced today.
With the counting of the votes in the elections for seats on Wakefield Council starting this morning, results will filter through for each ward throughout the day, with the final results expected to be known by later this afternoon.
A third of Wakefield Council seats – 21 in total – will be contested.
We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on this live blog, as those results come in.
Horbury and South Ossett
Labour GAIN Horbury and South Ossett
PAGE, Gwen (Elected)- Labour and Co-operative Party - 1796
FISHWICK, Simon John - Conservative Party Candidate - 1303
Goodair, Mark Andrew - Liberal Democrats - 283
NORRIS, Richard Hargreaves - Green Party - 192
Turnout: 30.7
Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton
Labour hold Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton
CARRINGTON, Jessica Louise (Elected) - Labour Party - 151
THOMAS, Chad Jordan - The Conservative and Unionist Party - 579
MARSHALL, Gwen - Independent - 550
MILES, Arthur Jerome - Reform UK - 281
GABRIEL, Jody Paul - Green Party - 267
Turnout: 23.9%
Crofton, Ryhill and Walton
Labour hold Crofton, Ryhill and Walton
CUMMINGS, Maureen Anne (Elected)- Labour Party - 2032
CLAYTON, Connor James - The Conservative and Unionist Party - 904
COCHRAN, Daniel - Yorkshire Party - 280
NEWBY, Garry - Green Party - 250
Turnout: 28.1%
Castleford Central and Glasshoughton
Labour hold Castleford Central and Glasshoughton
WALLIS, Tony (Elected) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1657
PHELPS, Paul - Yorkshire Party - 435
SMART, Joanne Grace - The Conservative Party Candidate - 368
RENNAN, Stephen James - Green Party - 114
WALTON, Janet - Liberal Democrats - 95
Turnout: 21.3%
Hemsworth
Labour hold Hemsworth
WILLIAMSON, Jakob Matthew (Elected) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1310
MORTON, Lyn - Green Party - 704
COWTON, Liz - The Conservative Party Candidate - 313
Turnout: 19.3%
Featherstone
Labour hold Featherstone
ISHERWOOD, Graham Leslie (Elected) - Labour Party - 2057
HARDWICK, James Robert - The Conservative Party Candidate - 475
HOWICK, Ashton Victor - Green Party - 281
Turnout: 21.5%
Normanton
Normanton - Labour hold
KHAN, Armaan (Elected) - Labour and Co-operative Party - 1258
PARSONS, Cliff - Wakefield District Independents Normanton - 520
Weldon, Laura - Conservative Party Candidate - 494
EBBS, Nigel James - Liberal Democrats - 225
CLAYTON, John Robert - Green Party - 175
Turnout: 20.8%
Airedale and Ferry Fryston
Labour hold Airedale and Ferry Fryston.
Breakdown of the vote count:
SHAW, Les (Elected) - Labour Party - 1061
KENNEDY, Neil Owen - Wakefield District Independents Airedale, Ferry Fryston - 711
HUDSON, Keith - The Conservative Party Candidate - 258
INGHAM, John Paul - Green Party - 88
HEAPS, Richard - Liberal Democrats - 67
Turnout: 19%
Knottingley: Liberal Democrat hold
Liberal Democrat hold Knottingley
Breakdown of the vote count:
SPEAK, Rachel Nadine (Elected) - Liberal Democrat Focus Team - 1398
BIDDLE, Theo - Labour and Co-operative Party - 734
MULLINS, Eamonn Malachy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 182
LOVE, Ruth Alexandra - Green Party - 72
Turnout 22.8%
Altofts and Whitwood: Labour hold
Labour hold Altofts and Whitwood.
Below is a breakdown of the vote count:
Jo Hepworth (Labour) - 1743
John Thomas (Wakefield District Independents Altofts and Whitwood - 944
Amy Louise Smith (Conservative) 518
Catherine Clare Dodd (Green) 238
Turnout: 23%