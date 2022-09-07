Wakefield Council hands out grants of £114k to promote culture and creativity

Wakefield Council has announced the 16 latest recipients of its grant scheme supporting cultural activity across the district.

The funding is aimed at supporting art, culture, and creativity to flourish, as the district builds towards its Year of Culture in 2024.

The 16 organisations will benefit from investment totalling £114,051, with each group or artist receiving small grants worth £1,000 to £15,000 to work with communities.

The ‘Made in Wakefield’ grants will provide opportunities to people at risk of homelessness, pregnant women, and young and old to take part in a range of activities, from creative woodwork to craft workshops.

Another project will give local people the chance to respond to the theme of mental health in the form of films, images, and words.

Among the projects are:

- Grow Wakefield, which will deliver 56 weekly sessions at community workshops in Airedale and Outwood in creative woodwork. All tools, equipment and resources will be provided to allow participants to create something from nothing such as jewellery boxes, clocks, and garden planters;

- Inspire Arts Group Wakefield will be delivering a six-week craft course for pregnant women or women who have recently given birth who are experiencing reduced mental health and/or experiencing social isolation;

- Alabamathirteen is working towards the ‘Loose Screw Film Festival’ which will see four new artist films that explore conversations around, and lived experiences of mental health. There will also be the opportunity for everyone in Wakefield to respond to the theme of mental health in the form of images, sounds, and words. The project will be shared at Artwalk Wakefield on November 30 and online;

- Natalie Bellingham, a Wakefield based theatre maker, will be researching and developing ideas and material for a new theatre show, whilst sharing their work in development stage, and offering a masterclass for local creatives;

- Ruth Fones is to develop artworks with Wakefield District Sight Aid that are more engaging for the visually impaired and more accurately represent their vision experiences;

- and Sustain Wakefield will work with adults who are at risk of becoming homeless. Their creative project will concentrate on improving the wellbeing, mental health, and confidence of Sustain clients through 10 weeks of drama and singing workshops taking place in Crofton.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said, “I am absolutely delighted that Wakefield Council is continuing its commitment to support creative cultural, heritage and arts activity for our residents.

“This investment will enable diverse and high-quality creative projects right across our district.

“We are dedicated to ensuring creativity for our communities and our professional cultural sector thrives and we are excited to see these important and impactful projects delivered over the coming months.”

Friends of Fitzwilliam Station has also been given funding, under the council’s ‘Culture Everywhere’ grants scheme, which supports residents in experiencing culture in their communities.

The group will be developing and extending ita platform exhibition displays. They will offer more opportunities to local artists, schools, and community groups to exhibit various forms of artwork and photography in new frames along both station platforms.

Applications for Made in Wakefield grants is open until October 17.