Tickets on sale for Crofton Silver Band performance at Theatre Royal Wakefield
Tickets are now on sale for Crofton Silver Band’s music extravaganza at Theatre Royal Wakefield.
By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 1:29 pm
The award-winning band, which was voted worldwide people’s choice after appearing at the Bolsover Festival of Brass, will perform at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 22.
The band, known for its rafter-raising concerts, harvests the best of jazz, pop, funk, classical, sacred and swing catalogues to produce a show that can bring a tear to the eye or encourage dancing in the aisles.
Most Popular
Tickets start at £15. To book, visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/