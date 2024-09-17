Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council has warned it is heading for an overspend of £9.9m this financial year.

The authority’s second monitoring report for 2024/25 outlines how the overspend is mainly due to a prolonged period of high inflation coupled with increasing demand for frontline services.

The council’s corporate and resources scrutiny committee were told the sum is 3.5% above the council’s net budget of £285m.

Chief finance officer Caroline Carter said the predicted figure had dropped from £10.2m since the first financial report in July.

She told the meeting: “The slight positive is the position is holding and has actually improved.

“What we are seeing at other local authorities across the country is that costs are continuing to escalate.

“So we are slightly different in that although we do have an overspend it is stabilising.”

Councillors were told the budget position has worsened in the children and young people and property and resources directorates.

She added: “In terms of children, the adverse movement relates to placement costs and increased costs for short breaks for children with disabilities.”

Ms Carter said savings had been made in other areas.

The cost of housing homeless people in hotels across the district is expected to fall by £0.5m.

She said: “There has been a significant piece of work in relation to homelessness.

“We have managed to successfully reduce the number of people that are being accommodated in hotels.”

The local authority’s overall annual hotel bill for providing residents with temporary accommodation has topped £2m for the past three financial years.

The meeting also heard that a “large deficit” in the collection of council tax was also expected.

The officer said this was mainly due to 2,000 more people in the district receiving working age council tax support.

Ms Carter also warned against the continued use of council reserves to balance budgets.

Finance officers have forecast the council to have £63.1m of reserves left by the end of March 2025, which would be a £49.6m reduction during the year.

In February, the council agreed to use £33m of reserves when approving the 2024/25 budget.

Ms Carter added: “That’s a reduction of 44 per cent. That is not sustainable. We have to move away from a reliance on reserves.

“Similar to how we would in our personal lives, if you rely on your savings they will eventually run out.

“That is part of our medium term strategy going forwards.”

The council’s cabinet is to consider the report at a meeting on September 17.