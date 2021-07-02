Wakefield Council highlights new requirements for notice of marriage and civil partnerships

Immigration laws changed on July 1 2021, reflecting changes brought about following EU exit.

Coun Michelle Collins Cabinet Member for Resources said: “These are important changes and we want to ensure residents who are foreign nationals or are EEA nationals are aware of the new requirements, as they plan and prepare for their ceremony.”

All register offices in England and Wales are now required to accept notices of marriage or civil partnerships where one or both parties is subject to immigration control and where at least one of the parties lives in the district.

Wakefield Council is highlighting new rules and requirements that have come into place, affecting residents who are foreign nationals and persons who have been granted EU Settlement Scheme status, who plan to marry or enter into a civil partnership.

The process and documentation required for the appointment is based on an individual’s nationality. There are two types of nationality defined by the Immigration Service: a relevant national and a foreign national.

A relevant national is a British Citizen, an Irish Citizen or a person who has been granted EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) status (either settled or pre-settled or has a pending application for that status (submitted before June 30 2021).

A foreign national is an EEA national without EUSS settled status, EUSS pre- settled or pending application to the EUSS OR any other person from any other country.

People getting married or forming a civil partnership within the next 20 weeks who are foreign nationals living in the Wakefield district ,and one or both are subject to immigration control are now able to contact Wakefield Registrars on 0345 485 2888 to schedule an appointment to give notice of their intention.

People who are EEA nationals need to be aware that the type of appointment, documentation and information they need to bring to an appointment has changed dependent on whether an application was made for EUSS settled status prior to June 30 2021.