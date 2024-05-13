Wakefield Council hosts its first Young Trader Market
and live on Freeview channel 276
A whole host of young creatives and makers will be trading at Castleford Market on Saturday, May 25.
Each of these young traders will be battling it out for a place in the Young Traders Regional Final, with the ultimate goal of reaching the national final in Stratford-upon-Avon and being crowned Young Trader of the Year 2024.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Being a market trader can help people to set up or expand their business. We want to encourage and support the next generation of traders, and this is a great way to get started and develop a business.”
The event is a collaboration between Wakefield District Markets and Wakefield First; traders will be offered bespoke business support before the event to help them have the best start.
During the event, traders will compete against each other and be judged by a panel and three lucky winners will get a place at the regional final in Skipton on August 4.
The event coincides with the launch of the newly refurbished Castleford Indoor Market where improvements have been made to attract new traders, bring new shoppers and ensure that the market continues to play a significant role in the town, contributing to the local economy.
Coun Graham said: “The event is also a good opportunity to show off the new look Castleford Indoor Market. It’s part of an important programme of work underway to make our markets an even more attractive place for people to visit and for people to trade from.”
As part of Wakefield Council’s commitment to fund improvements, over £6.4m will be spent across all indoor and outdoor markets. Improvements at Castleford include making the space brighter and more modern, and installing additional seating, encouraging visitors to spend more time at the market.
Castleford Indoor Market now has more space for events and activities, all of which will add to the overall shopping experience. By offering a programme of activities alongside shopping opportunities, it's hoped that more visitors will be attracted to the market and contribute to the vibrant community atmosphere.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.