Wakefield Council issues weather warning as thunderstorm set to hit ⛈️
Despite July ending with above-average temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the district tonight and tomorrow morning, which could lead to some surface water flooding.
Heavy rain is forecast from midnight tonight.
The Met Office has warned that the bad weather will lead to potential damage to buildings, short term loss of power, train delays and flooding.
The council are urging people who live in areas prone to flooding to be prepared and have teams on standby to respond to any issues.
Protect your home or business.
If you are at risk from flooding there is flood protection equipment you can fit. This can include:
Sandbags. You can get these from most DIY stores or builders merchants
Hydrosacks or hydrosnakes - a modern alternative to sandbags
Toilet seals - to stop sewage
Airbrick covers - to prevent water entering the building
Door and gate barriers - to hold back flood water from the house
Submersible water pumps - to help remove water
To report flooding to your home in a severe weather incident you can contact Wakefield Council on 0345 8 50606
What you can do in a flood
Do not walk through flood water - underwater obstructions and pollution make it dangerous
Do not drive through flood water unless you know it is safe to do so - fast moving water can sweep your car away
Keep vulnerable people and children away from flood water and wash your hands thoroughly if you touch it
Protect furniture, household items and valuables by moving them upstairs.
Turn off mains electric and gas
Use battery operated or mobile devices / apps to listen to local radio and TV weather forecasts and advice from emergency services
Put plugs in sinks and baths and weigh them down to prevent backflow from drains. Weigh down the toilet seat too
Bring caged pets inside, and move all pets with food, water, bedding and litter trays upstairs
Evacuate if the emergency services ask you to do so.
Useful contact numbers:
Wakefield Council
Flooding from watercourses, surface water, groundwater and on the highwaycontact centre: 0345 8 506 506www.wakefield.gov.uk/land-drainage-and-flood-risk-management/
Environment Agency
Flooding from main rivers and flood warning serviceContact centre: 03708 506 506 Floodline (24hrs): 0345 988 1188www.gov.uk/flood
Yorkshire Water
Blocked sewer or sewage floodingContact centre: 0345 1 242424www.yorkshirewater.com
National Flood Forum
Help and advice about floodingContact number: 01299 403055www.nationalfloodforum.org.uk
