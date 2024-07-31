Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has issued a weather warning for the district as thunderstorms are forecast tonight.

Despite July ending with above-average temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the district tonight and tomorrow morning, which could lead to some surface water flooding.

Heavy rain is forecast from midnight tonight.

The Met Office has warned that the bad weather will lead to potential damage to buildings, short term loss of power, train delays and flooding.

The council are urging people who live in areas prone to flooding to be prepared and have teams on standby to respond to any issues.

Protect your home or business.

If you are at risk from flooding there is flood protection equipment you can fit. This can include:

Sandbags. You can get these from most DIY stores or builders merchants

Hydrosacks or hydrosnakes - a modern alternative to sandbags

Toilet seals - to stop sewage

Airbrick covers - to prevent water entering the building

Door and gate barriers - to hold back flood water from the house

Submersible water pumps - to help remove water

To report flooding to your home in a severe weather incident you can contact Wakefield Council on 0345 8 50606

What you can do in a flood

Do not walk through flood water - underwater obstructions and pollution make it dangerous

Do not drive through flood water unless you know it is safe to do so - fast moving water can sweep your car away

Keep vulnerable people and children away from flood water and wash your hands thoroughly if you touch it

Protect furniture, household items and valuables by moving them upstairs.

Turn off mains electric and gas

Use battery operated or mobile devices / apps to listen to local radio and TV weather forecasts and advice from emergency services

Put plugs in sinks and baths and weigh them down to prevent backflow from drains. Weigh down the toilet seat too

Bring caged pets inside, and move all pets with food, water, bedding and litter trays upstairs

Evacuate if the emergency services ask you to do so.

Useful contact numbers:

Wakefield Council

Flooding from watercourses, surface water, groundwater and on the highwaycontact centre: 0345 8 506 506www.wakefield.gov.uk/land-drainage-and-flood-risk-management/

Environment Agency

Flooding from main rivers and flood warning serviceContact centre: 03708 506 506 Floodline (24hrs): 0345 988 1188www.gov.uk/flood

Yorkshire Water

Blocked sewer or sewage floodingContact centre: 0345 1 242424www.yorkshirewater.com

National Flood Forum