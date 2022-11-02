The “Reading Well for Teens” book collection will provide information, advice and support to help teens better understand their feelings, handle difficult experiences and boost confidence.

The booklist is targeted at teenagers aged between 13 and 18 and includes a wide range of reading levels and formats to support less confident readers and encourage engagement.

Some of the recommended books suggest useful self-help techniques.

Coun Jo Hepworth, Sue Eustace, library manager and Mayor Coun David Jones.

There are also personal stories, graphic books and fiction. Alongside the books are a selection of digital resources to support teens.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We all know that being a teenager can be a difficult time of life for many, and it’s great to see this additional resource available in our local libraries to help support our young people.

“Our libraries already provide lots of services for teens, including free membership, computers, wi-fi and study space, to support them in a period of great change and transition to adulthood where balanced mental health is of vital importance.”

The full collection is available at Wakefield, Pontefract and Airedale libraries but can be requested from any Wakefield library.

To find a local library, visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries-and-local-history/your-local-library.

Reading Well has been developed by The Reading Agency in partnership with Libraries Connected and is delivered with public libraries.