Wakefield Council leader expresses determination to 'stand firm against terrorism and hate' after murder of MP Sir David Amess
The Leader of Wakefield Council has expressed her sorrow and sympathy for the family of murdered MP, Sir David Amess - and her determination to stand firm against the threats of terrorism and hate.
Southend West MP, Sir David was killed on Friday whilst carrying out his surgery, meeting and helping constituents with their problems.
Wakefield Council is paying tribute to him, with the flag at Wakefield Town Hall flying at half-mast until 8pm this evening.
Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “This is a truly shocking incident to be killed whilst carry out his duties as a dedicated MP.
“On behalf of the district, I offer my sincere sympathy to Sir David Amess’s family, friends, constituents and MPs who will be coming to terms with this terrible news.
“Violence and abusive behaviour has no place in our society. I implore everyone to uphold our core values of tolerance and fairness, embrace difference, and above everything be kind to one another.”