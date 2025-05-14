Wakefield Council licensing: Applications for Jolly Boys Brewery, Production Park and sale of booze and barbers

The owners of a newly-opened brewery have applied to Wakefield Council for a premises licence.

The application by Jolly Boys Brewery Supply, based at the Wakefield Exchange (WX) building, on Union Street, is for permission to sell alcohol on and off the premises daily, from midday to 11pm.

The brewery was officially opened by Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery on Friday (May 9), with the launch of a brand-new ale, as well as food and live music.

The business was set up in 2014 by four friends.

The business was set up in 2014 by four friends.

The working brewery will complement The Exchange Tap, WX's in-house bar, which is also run by the brewery.

The deadline for representations regarding the application is May 26.

It is among seven currently being considered by the local authority for new or amended licences.

Production Park Ltd has applied to vary the conditions of it premises license at Langthwaite Industrial Park, South Kirkby.

Production Park, South Kirkby

The new application would cover an extended licensed area to provide late night refreshment up to 5am and the supply of alcohol 24 hours a day.

A description of the application states: “Extension to current licence entitlements to accommodate occasional events. No access to public.”

The deadline for representations is June 6.

Village Club and Institute, Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, has applied to change to an alcohol licensed premises.

The application includes playing live and recorded music, indoors and outdoors, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from midday to 01:00am.

Featherstone Lions ARLFC is seeking a premises licence for the sale of alcohol plus live music and recorded music from 11am to 11pm at Mill Pond Stadium, Featherstone.

The closing date for representation is June 6.

Clare Wagstaff has applied for permission to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises daily, from 10am to 11pm, at 8 The Arcade, Hilltop, Knottingley

The presmises is described as a “small bar in male aesthetics/barbers.”

Thorpe Audlin Cricket Club has applied for a premises licence to serve alcohol on Saturday and Sunday from midday until 7pm at its base at Bridge Lane, Pontefract.

Morrisons has asked for a minor licence variation to allow for a chane of lay-out at its store on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield.

Comments and representations regarding all of the applications can be sent in writing to Licensing Office, Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB, or by email to [email protected]