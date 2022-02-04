Wakefield Council pledges support to residents as Government reveals ‘woefully inadequate’ response to rising living costs

The call comes following the announcement of the new energy price cap that will see a rise of 54 percent, taking effect in April, which will see a huge rise in gas prices from an average of £693 to £1,971 per year.

Some forecasters predict the average household’s energy costs will soar to £2,000 a year, leading to millions of people struggling with the cost of heating and lighting their homes.

On Thursday the government announced that all households will get a £200 discount on their bills paid from October to be repaid in instalments over five years.

People in council tax bands A to D will get a £150 council tax rebate in April and a discretionary fund worth £150m will be available to help people in homes in higher bands who need help.

Coun Maureen Cummings criticised the government response, saying it does not go far enough and much more needs to be done by central government to help residents in this district.

Coun Cummings has pledged that Wakefield Council and partners will continue to step up and continue to fill that gap as much as possible

In 2020, the poorest 10% of households in the UK spent more than 54% of their average weekly expenditure (£298.90) on essentials such as housing (including electricity and gas), food and transport.

Spending on gas and electricity is also higher as a proportion of disposable income for those in the poorest 10% of households (7%) compared to those in the richest 10% of households (2%).

Coun Cummings said: “We are hugely concerned about the impact of the new price cap on residents in our district, as it is predicated the number of households struggling with fuel poverty could double.

“With the national insurance set to rise as well, and food costs increasing too, many residents will see their budgets taking a huge hit.

“The Government’s woefully inadequate response to this crisis continues to abandon those most in need. The cost-of-living crisis must be addressed now and this government needs to do far more to help hardworking individuals and families who are burdened with these extra living costs that are not of their making.”

Wakefield Council is working with partners to support residents – with its Money Smart scheme providing free specialist tailored support with heating and insulation improvements, energy switching, mortgage, money and debt advice, benefit checks and skills and employment support.

Help is also being offered to hundreds of residents at nine local community hubs through our partnership initiative – Help at the Hub – at www.wakefield.gov.uk/hub where a range of organisations can give tailored support.

Simon Topham, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Wakefield district said: “Citizens Advice Wakefield District offers free, impartial and confidential advice at 20 locations around the district. This includes energy, debt and benefits advice. You can also see our advisers in branches of Yorkshire Building Society in Wakefield and Castleford. Details of our services are on our website www.wakefielddistrictcab.co.uk“

Benefits advice roadshows organised by the Council and the Residents Recovery Group that took place in November across the district, helped residents claim £382,000 in payments they were entitled to. Further roadshows are to take place this spring with details to be announce. For help now see Benefit support – Wakefield Council

Coun Cummings said: “Our message to residents is that we are here to support you, please contact us and we will do all we can to help. We will continue to lobby the Government on behalf of our residents who, through no fault of their own, are experiencing huge financial pressures at this time.”

The council is providing support with healthy activity programme to ensure that vulnerable children and young people are able to access food and activities during the main school holidays.

It is supporting 29,000 adults in the district, in receipt of council tax support, including 10,000 pensioners, with a £45 shopping voucher, to help households by freeing up income to help with fuel costs.

People who are facing severe difficulties can also apply to the Council’s financial welfare team for help with the costs of supermarket vouchers and items such beds, bedding and clothing. Visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocket/money for more information.

The council’s Money Smart service can also be contacted on 01924 305892 or email [email protected] or visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocketHelp at the Hub can be contacted on www.wakefield.gov.uk/hubTo receive a free benefits review, contact Cash Wise on 01977 724651 or visit the website www.getcashwise.co.uk.